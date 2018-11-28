Cavaliers' George Hill: Not ready for game action
The Cavaliers ruled Hill (shoulder) out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Per Fedor, Hill was present for the Cavs' morning shootaround, a sign that he's closing in on a return from a three-and-a-half-week absence due to the strained right shoulder. Hill, who was cleared for contact work earlier in the week, could be ready to go for the Cavs' next game Friday in Boston. Rookie Collin Sexton has been operating as the team's starting point guard in Hill's stead and may continue to maintain a spot with the top unit once the veteran gets the green light to play again.
