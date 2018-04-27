Cavaliers' George Hill: Out for Game 6
Hill (back) will not play in Friday's Game 6 against the Pacers, Jason Lloyd of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Hill will be missing his third straight game due to back spasms. Jose Calderon has handled the starting point guard duties in Hill's absence thus far and will figure to do so once again.
