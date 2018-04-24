Hill (back) was a partial participant in Tuesday's practice, going through shooting drills, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports. He remains questionable for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Pacers and will start if he's cleared to play.

Hill continues to nurse back spasms, which caused him to miss Game 4, prompting Jose Calderon to start and produce five points, two rebounds and two assists across 19 minutes. More information on Hill's condition and availability will likely be available following Wednesday's morning shootaround.