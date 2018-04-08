Cavaliers' George Hill: Participates in practice Sunday
Hill (ankle) was a participant in Sunday's practice, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
Hill has missed the last four games due to a sprained left ankle, but his availability for Sunday's practice session likely means he's nearing a return. Depending on how the ankle responds to the increase in activity, Hill could be back in the lineup as soon as Monday's matchup with the Knicks, though tentatively consider him questionable for the time being. Jose Calderon (hamstring) also practiced, so the Cavaliers could be getting back some much-needed depth in the backcourt.
