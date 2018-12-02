Hill scored just eight points, adding one rebound, and one assist in 18 minutes during Saturday's 106-95 loss to the Raptors.

Hill returned after not playing since the beginning of November, starting at shooting-guard in the loss. He played 18 minutes and scored just eight points but more importantly, appeared unfazed by the shoulder injury. Collin Sexton is slated to remain the starting point-guard meaning Hill could remain as the two. His upside is limited but should he work his way back to playing time in the mid-twenties, he could be worth a look in deeper formats.