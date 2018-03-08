Hill had only seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five assists, one rebound and one block in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 113-108 victory over Denver.

Hill continues to put up limited value in solid minutes. He appears to be locked in as the starting point-guard moving forward, but this is merely a name tag for Hill. He is not going to be traditional point-guard who has the ball in his hands all the time, and his usage is going to reflect this. He should have the occasional outburst but on the whole, remains a low-end option in standard leagues.