Hill contributed 13 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 35 minutes during a 128-110 win over the Raptors on Thursday.

Hill matched his highest-scoring effort of these playoffs during the Game 2 victory. He was able to take advantage of the increased workload, as the 35 minutes marked the most minutes he's received in the postseason so far. Hill has yet to string together two solid games during this playoff run.