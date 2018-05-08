Cavaliers' George Hill: Plays well in series ending annihilation
Hill tallied 12 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists and three rebounds in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 128-93 victory over Toronto.
Hill was solid again Tuesday, filling his role to perfection. Since returning to the lineup, the Cavaliers have looked a much better team. He does not put up big numbers on the stat sheet but he takes some of the ball-handling pressure off LeBron James as well as providing another scoring option and extra length on the defensive end. He was added to the roster to provide veteran leadership and another calming influence and he is going to have to continue his strong play in the Eastern Conference Finals should the Cavaliers hope to advance to the NBA Finals once again.
More News
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: Strong complementary production in Game 3 win•
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: Plays better in Game 2 victory•
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: Disappoints in start Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: Will start Game 1 vs. Raptors•
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: 'Good to go' for Game 1•
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: Productive off bench in Game 7•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....