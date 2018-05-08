Hill tallied 12 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists and three rebounds in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 128-93 victory over Toronto.

Hill was solid again Tuesday, filling his role to perfection. Since returning to the lineup, the Cavaliers have looked a much better team. He does not put up big numbers on the stat sheet but he takes some of the ball-handling pressure off LeBron James as well as providing another scoring option and extra length on the defensive end. He was added to the roster to provide veteran leadership and another calming influence and he is going to have to continue his strong play in the Eastern Conference Finals should the Cavaliers hope to advance to the NBA Finals once again.