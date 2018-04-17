Hill (back) took part in Tuesday's practice, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

Hill is pretty banged at this time, as not only did he enter Sunday's Game 1 fresh off a left ankle sprain, but he was also dealing with some back stiffness following the contest. However, Hill's participating in Tuesday's practice is certainly an encouraging sign for his Game 2 status. Expect an official update on Hill's health to come after the Cavaliers' shootaround Wednesday morning.