Cavaliers' George Hill: Productive off bench in Game 7
Hill (back) delivered 11 points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-11 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block across 19 minutes during Cleveland's 105-101 loss to the Pacers in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.
After missing the last three games with his back issues, Hill returned and played a pivotal role in the series-clinching win. The 10-year veteran made his living from the free-throw line, logging his most visits to the charity stripe since Jan. 11. It's encouraging that Hill was able to make his return and log a decent amount of minutes, but whether he'll be back on the first unit for Tuesday's Game 1 against the Raptors remains to be seen.
