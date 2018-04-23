Cavaliers' George Hill: Questionable for Game 5
Hill (back) is listed as questionable in the game notes for Game 5 against the Pacers on Wednesday.
Hill was forced to sit out Game 4 with back spasms and while an MRI came back clean, he's still in danger of missing a second consecutive contest. Another update will likely be provided at some point Tuesday following the Cavaliers' practice, so keep an eye out for updates over the coming few days. Jose Calderon started in his place Sunday, but struggled to just five points, two rebounds and two assists across 19 minutes.
