Hill (back) is listed as questionable in the game notes for Game 6 against the Pacers on Friday.

Hill missed a second consecutive game Wednesday, as he's yet to shake some lingering back spasms. That said, he was a partial participant in practice earlier in the week, which appears to hint that Hill could be nearing a return. Look for another update on Hill's status once he goes through shootaround Friday morning and if he can't give it a go, Jose Calderon would be in line for a third straight start.