Hill (back) is considered questionable for Sunday's Game 7 tilt against the Pacers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Hill has missed the Cavaliers' previous three games, and is looking like a game-time decision Sunday. Look for Jose Calderon to continue seeing an increase workload should he ultimately be ruled out again. Expect an update on his status closer to tip-off.

