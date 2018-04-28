Cavaliers' George Hill: Questionable for Game 7
Hill (back) is considered questionable for Sunday's Game 7 tilt against the Pacers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Hill has missed the Cavaliers' previous three games, and is looking like a game-time decision Sunday. Look for Jose Calderon to continue seeing an increase workload should he ultimately be ruled out again. Expect an update on his status closer to tip-off.
