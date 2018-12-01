Cavaliers' George Hill: Questionable Saturday
Hill (shoulder) is questionable Saturday against the Raptors.
Hill has been out since early November with a strained right shoulder, but may be able to play Saturday. That said, if he's able to go, it's possible rookie Collin Sexton has cemented himself as the Cavs' starting point guard. Hill would likely come off the bench in that case.
