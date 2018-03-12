Hill supplied nine points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and three assists across 27 minutes in Sunday's 127-113 loss to the Lakers.

Another ho-hum line for the veteran, who's now scored in single digits in four of the first six games of March following a season-best 26-point effort versus the Nets to wrap up February. Hill has actually shot very well in four of his last five contests -- posting at least a 50.0 percent success rate in each -- but he's taken single-digit shot attempts in all but one game over that entire sample. The reduced usage is naturally capping his overall numbers, although he's seen a modest bump in assists while playing alongside LeBron James, and of late, Larry Nance, Jr., in his new Cleveland digs.