Hill (back) remains questionable for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Pacers, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Back spasms kept Hill out of Game 4 in Indianapolis, and his status is still very much up in the air for Game 5. The veteran was present at shootaround, but the extent to which he participated is unclear, and a more definitive update likely won't come until close to game-time. On Tuesday, coach Ty Lue intimated that if Hill is cleared to play, he'd return to the starting lineup.