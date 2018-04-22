Cavaliers' George Hill: Ruled out for Game 4
Hill (back) will not play in Sunday's Game 4 against the Pacers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
While an MRI didn't reveal anything serious for Hill, who has battled back spasms over the last few days, the veteran point guard will still be held out of Sunday's crucial Game 4. Without Hill, Jose Calderon will get the start at point guard, but both Jordan Clarkson and Rodney Hood should also see an increase in usage off the bench, especially if the Cavaliers' offense is still sputtering like it did in Game 3's loss.
