Hill has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Hawks, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

As expected, Hill will have to wait until Sunday's game in Boston to make his Cavalier debut, leaving Jose Calderon to see the bulk of minutes at point guard Friday night. Hill figures to jump straight into the starting lineup Sunday given the departure of Isaiah Thomas.

