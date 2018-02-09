Cavaliers' George Hill: Ruled out Friday
Hill has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Hawks, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
As expected, Hill will have to wait until Sunday's game in Boston to make his Cavalier debut, leaving Jose Calderon to see the bulk of minutes at point guard Friday night. Hill figures to jump straight into the starting lineup Sunday given the departure of Isaiah Thomas.
More News
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: Doubtful to make team debut Friday•
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: Traded to Cleveland•
-
Kings' George Hill: Bench-leading scoring total in win•
-
Kings' George Hill: Scores 14 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Kings' George Hill: Will be rested Tuesday•
-
Kings' George Hill: Not in starting five Friday•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...