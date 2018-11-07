Cavaliers' George Hill: Ruled out Wednesday
Hill will not play Wednesday against the Thunder due to a shoulder issue, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Hill will be a late scratch with what the team is deeming "right shoulder soreness." Expect rookie Collin Sexton, as well as Jordan Clarkson and perhaps Rodney Hood, to pick up some extra minutes in Hill's place.
