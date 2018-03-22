Cavaliers' George Hill: Scorching hot in Wednesday's win
Hill tallied 22 points (10-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two steals and one block across 36 minutes during a 132-129 win over the Raptors on Wednesday.
After a scoreless effort Monday, Hill completely turned things around in a red hot 22-point effort in which he missed a single shot. The performance came from nowhere, as he had not scored more than 10 points since March 3. Hill's owners will have to hope this effort marks a turnaround from his recent struggles.
