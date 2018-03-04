Hill scored 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with four rebounds and four assists across 34 minutes during Saturday's 126-117 loss to the Nuggets.

Hill enjoyed an efficient shooting night while chipping in his highest rebound total as a Cav and finishing second on the team in assists. He's enjoyed a couple of similar performances of late, but his production has fluctuated wildly on a game-by-game basis as LeBron James continues to dominate the ball. Hill will be a difficult fantasy option to trust on a nightly basis until he maintains his assertiveness.