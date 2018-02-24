Cavaliers' George Hill: Scores highest total since trade
Hill scored 18 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT) to go along with three blocks, two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 34 minutes during Friday's 112-89 win over the Grizzlies.
Hill struggled a bit from the field, but he got to the foul line more than he had in his previous three games combined with the Cavs and wound up with his highest scoring total since the trade. After a couple of lackluster games, this was a positive sign for Hill's fantasy stock, as he appears to be adjusting to his new surroundings.
