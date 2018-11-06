Cavaliers' George Hill: Scores season-high 22 in loss to Magic
Hill scored 22 points (10-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt) while adding six assists, four rebounds and four steals in 33 minutes during Monday's 102-100 loss to the Magic.
The veteran guard led the Cavs in scoring while putting together his best performance of the season, and for 47 and a half minutes it looked like it would be enough to get the team its second win of the season. Hill's averaging 12.6 points per game so far, but that's buoyed by unsustainable 55.6 percent field-goal and 48.0 percent three-point shooting, and a rebuilding Cleveland club could send him packing to a contender, where he'd almost certainly be stuck in a bench role. Hill has some fantasy value in deeper formats, but it's value that could evaporate at any time.
