Hill will be the starter at point guard to begin the season, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Coach Ty Lue is opting to give the veteran the reigns of the first-team offense to kick off the 2018-19 campaign, and rookie Collin Sexton will come off the bench. Still, a starting role doesn't guarantee Hill 30 minutes per night. He started all 24 games he appeared in for the Cavs last season and saw 27.9 minutes per contest, averaging 9.4 points, 2.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds.