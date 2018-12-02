Hill (shoulder) will start at shooting guard Saturday against the Raptors, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.

Hill will join the starting lineup aside Collin Sexton, with Rodney Hood, Cedi Osman and Tristan Thompson filling out the rest of the group. Hill will be on a minutes restriction during Saturday's contest, but should see his workload increase as he gets more comfortable back on the court.

