Cavaliers' George Hill: Starting Monday
Hill will return to the starting lineup for Monday's preseason tilt with the Pacers, Cavaliers' play-by-play announcer Fred McLeod reports.
Hill sat out Saturday's game for rest, but as expected, is back in the lineup Monday. With Rodney Hood (ankle) sitting out, Hill will get the start alongside rookie Collin Sexton, which should be coach Ty Lue's first real look at the pairing. Along with Hill and Sexton will be Cedi Osman, Sam Dekker and Larry Nance.
