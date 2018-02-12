Cavaliers' George Hill: Starts in team debut
Hill scored 12 points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with three rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes during Sunday's 121-99 win over the Celtics.
Hill entered the starting lineup in his team debut, but was relatively quiet as the starters sat down early due to the lopsided nature of the contest. It was a positive sign for the veteran's fantasy value that he was grouped with the first unit, but LeBron James did the vast majority of the ball handling, limiting his role on offense. Hill could come through with some useful fantasy performances from time to time, but the move to Cleveland doesn't seem likely to boost his fantasy value significantly.
