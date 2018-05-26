Cavaliers' George Hill: Stellar effort in Game Six victory
Hill finished with 20 points (7-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 33 minutes during Friday's 109-99 victory over Boston.
Hill had his best game of the playoffs when it mattered most, pouring in 20 points to go with a full line. He appeared far more aggressive on the offensive end and with Kevin Love (concussion) leaving the game early, the outburst was certainly timely. There is a chance Love misses Game Seven and the Cavaliers are going to need Hill to bring the same effort as they look to advance to the NBA Finals once again.
More News
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: Much better in Game Three victory•
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: Empty stat line in Game 1 loss•
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: Plays well in series ending annihilation•
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: Strong complementary production in Game 3 win•
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: Plays better in Game 2 victory•
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: Disappoints in start Tuesday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....