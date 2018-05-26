Hill finished with 20 points (7-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 33 minutes during Friday's 109-99 victory over Boston.

Hill had his best game of the playoffs when it mattered most, pouring in 20 points to go with a full line. He appeared far more aggressive on the offensive end and with Kevin Love (concussion) leaving the game early, the outburst was certainly timely. There is a chance Love misses Game Seven and the Cavaliers are going to need Hill to bring the same effort as they look to advance to the NBA Finals once again.

More News
Our Latest Stories