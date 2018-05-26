Hill finished with 20 points (7-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 33 minutes during Friday's 109-99 victory over Boston.

Hill had his best game of the playoffs when it mattered most, pouring in 20 points to go with a full line. He appeared far more aggressive on the offensive end and with Kevin Love (concussion) leaving the game early, the outburst was certainly timely. There is a chance Love misses Game Seven and the Cavaliers are going to need Hill to bring the same effort as they look to advance to the NBA Finals once again.