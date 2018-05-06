Hill delivered 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, one rebound and one block across 35 minutes during Cleveland's 105-103 win over the Raptors in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinal-round playoff series.

Teammates LeBron James and Kevin Love took a total of 40 shot attempts between them, so Hill didn't have to do too much on the offensive end. However, he maximized his modest number of opportunities, shooting well over 50.0 percent for the second straight game. The veteran guard has posted three double-digit scoring efforts over the last four contests, as well, serving as an important supplementary source of offense during that stretch.