Cavaliers' George Hill: To miss two weeks with shoulder issue
Hill (shoulder) is expected to miss around two weeks because of a right shoulder strain, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Hill was a late scratch from Wednesday's starting five due to what the Cavs thought was shoulder soreness, but he's since been diagnosed with a sprain and will be on the bench for at least two weeks. He'll be monitored closely and an update on his status should emerge as he nears a return to action. In the meantime, Collin Sexton will stand in as the starting point guard for a Cleveland team that's currently riddled with injuries.
