George Hill and Rodney Hood will be sent to the Cavaliers in a three-team trade, Adrian Wojnaroswki of ESPN reports. In return, the Kings will receive Iman Shumpert and Joe Johnson, while Jae Crowder and Derrick Rose will head to Utah.

This has been the rumored landing location for Hill for some time now, as it allows Cleveland to pick up a veteran guard that can help space the floor with his shooting. In 43 games with the Kings this season, he's shot a respectable 46.9 percent from the field and an impressive 45.3 percent from deep, which is something the Cavaliers have been lacking. With Isaiah Thomas being dealt to the Lakers in a trade earlier Thursday, Hill should be in line to immediately jump into the starting lineup at point guard with his new team. Despite running with the top unit, Hill will have to share the ball with a guy like LeBron James, which will likely hurt his usage a bit and mean less shot attempts overall. The Cavaliers also brought in Jordan Clarkson, who could eat up some of Hill's minutes off the bench.