Hill (back) is considered questionable for Sunday's Game 4 against the Pacers, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Hill has been dealing with back spasms for the last several days, and he'll undergo an MRI on Saturday, after which he'll be re-evaluated. The veteran was quiet in Games 1 and 2, but he finished with 13 points in Friday's Game 3 loss. If Hill is ultimately unable to play in Game 4, Jose Calderon, Rodney Hood and/or Jordan Clarkson could see slight increases in minutes.