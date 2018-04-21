Cavaliers' George Hill: Undergoing MRI on back
Hill (back) is considered questionable for Sunday's Game 4 against the Pacers, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Hill has been dealing with back spasms for the last several days, and he'll undergo an MRI on Saturday, after which he'll be re-evaluated. The veteran was quiet in Games 1 and 2, but he finished with 13 points in Friday's Game 3 loss. If Hill is ultimately unable to play in Game 4, Jose Calderon, Rodney Hood and/or Jordan Clarkson could see slight increases in minutes.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....