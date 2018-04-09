Cavaliers' George Hill: Will be available
Hill (ankle) will be available Monday against the Knicks, Cavs play-by-play voice Fred McLeod reports.
A sprained left ankle cost Hill the last four games, but he went through a full practice over the weekend and has been given the green light to return to game action. The veteran will move back into the starting lineup at point guard, and he'll be joined in the backcourt by Kyle Korver, who will start for Rodney Hood (Achilles).
More News
