Hill will remain on a restriction of roughly 20 minutes Monday against the Nets, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Hill made his return over the weekend after a long injury layoff, playing 19 minutes in a loss to the Raptors on Saturday. He'll be in the starting five again Monday, but coach Larry Drew confirmed that Hill will remain on a soft minutes limit as the team attempts to limit the strain on his shoulder. Hill will function as the nominal point guard Monday, with the Cavs trying to get a look at Collin Sexton playing off the ball.