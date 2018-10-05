Cavaliers' George Hill: Will not play Saturday
Hill will not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Celtics for rest purposes, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.
It will be nothing more than the night off for the veteran in the team's rematch with Boston. In Hill's absence, rookie Colin Sexton will get the start at point guard with both Jordan Clarkson and Isaiah Taylor in line to see more minutes in the contest.
