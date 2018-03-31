Cavaliers' George Hill: Will not play Sunday
Hill (ankle) will not play Sunday against the Mavs.
Hill departed Friday's win over the Pelicans with a left ankle sprain, and he'll sit out Sunday's game as the Cavs embark on a four-game week. Expect Jose Calderon and Jordan Clarkson to each pick up increased minutes in Hill's stead.
