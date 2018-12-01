Cavaliers' George Hill: Will play on minutes limit
Hill (shoulder) will play on a minutes restriction during Saturday's game against the Raptors, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Coach Larry Drew has yet to determine if Hill will start or if the job will remain with rookie Collin Sexton. Either way, Hill is unlikely to see much run and should probably be avoided in DFS.
