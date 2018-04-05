Cavaliers' George Hill: Will remain out Thursday
Hill (ankle) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Wizards.
Hill continues to work his way back from a left ankle sprain, but isn't quite ready to get back on the court and will miss a third straight game Thursday. It's a somewhat concerning situation with just three games left in the regular season following Thursday's contest, though there's a chance the Cavaliers are just being overly cautious with their veteran guard. Until Hill is back, Calderon should continue to start at point guard in his place.
More News
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: Listed as out Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: Will not play Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: Leaves Tuesday's game with ankle injury•
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: Contributes 17 points in win•
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: Scorching hot in Wednesday's win•
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: Registers nine points in Sunday's loss•
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...