Hill (ankle) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Wizards.

Hill continues to work his way back from a left ankle sprain, but isn't quite ready to get back on the court and will miss a third straight game Thursday. It's a somewhat concerning situation with just three games left in the regular season following Thursday's contest, though there's a chance the Cavaliers are just being overly cautious with their veteran guard. Until Hill is back, Calderon should continue to start at point guard in his place.

