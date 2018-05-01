Hill (back) will start at point guard for Game 1 against the Raptors on Tuesday.

Hill came off the bench in his return to the lineup in Game 7 of the Cavaliers' first-round series with the Pacers, logging 11 points, six rebounds and three assists across 19 minutes. However, with a matchup against the Raptors on tap for the semifinals, Cleveland is opting to go with a smaller three-guard lineup, which sends LeBron James and Kevin Love to power forward and center, respectively, while Tristan Thompson heads to the bench. With the promotion, Hill could see a slight uptick in minutes, though he hasn't been the most reliable fantasy target in the postseason thus far. In four playoff games, Hill has averaged 9.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 20.3 minutes.