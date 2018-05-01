Cavaliers' George Hill: Will start Game 1 vs. Raptors
Hill (back) will start at point guard for Game 1 against the Raptors on Tuesday.
Hill came off the bench in his return to the lineup in Game 7 of the Cavaliers' first-round series with the Pacers, logging 11 points, six rebounds and three assists across 19 minutes. However, with a matchup against the Raptors on tap for the semifinals, Cleveland is opting to go with a smaller three-guard lineup, which sends LeBron James and Kevin Love to power forward and center, respectively, while Tristan Thompson heads to the bench. With the promotion, Hill could see a slight uptick in minutes, though he hasn't been the most reliable fantasy target in the postseason thus far. In four playoff games, Hill has averaged 9.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 20.3 minutes.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....