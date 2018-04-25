Hill (back) is out for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Pacers, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Hill -- averaging 8.7 points, 1.7 assists and 1.3 rebounds in the series -- will miss a second straight game Wednesday as he continues to deal with back spasms. As a result, Jose Calderon will draw a second straight contest. During Game 4, he posted five points, two rebounds and two assists across 19 minutes.