Cavaliers' George Hill: Yet to be cleared for contact
Hill (shoulder) has not been cleared for contact yet, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Coach Larry Drew reportedly doesn't believe Hill has been cleared for contact, and Drew also isn't sure how close Hill is to returning. As a result, the veteran should be considered day-to-day until a concrete timeline is established.
More News
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: To miss two weeks with shoulder issue•
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: Scores season-high 22 in loss to Magic•
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: Hits teens in scoring in third straight•
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: Decent showing in starting role•
-
Cavaliers' George Hill: Starting at point guard to begin season•
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...