Niang isn't staring Sunday's game against the Heat, Serena Winters of Bally Sports Cleveland reports.
Niang will retreat to a bench role following the return of Evan Mobley from an ankle injury. Niang could still see a nice chunk of minutes as Mobley eases back into the swing of things, especially considering he hasn't seen any live action since March 5.
