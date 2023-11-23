Niang amassed 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 129-96 loss to the Heat.

Niang went 3-of-5 from the perimeter, scoring double-digits for the third straight game. Although he has strung together a few decent performances, his production has come with the Cavaliers down on troops. outside of being a potential three-point streamer, Niang has no sustainable value.