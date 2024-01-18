Niang chipped in 33 points (13-14 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 135-95 win over Milwaukee.
It was a career-best scoring effort for Niang, who hadn't produced more than 16 points in a game all season prior to Wednesday. The five made three-pointers were also a season high, and the 30-year-old forward has drained multiple threes in 10 of the last 13 games, averaging 12.4 points, 3.7 boards, 2.5 threes and 1.1 assists over that stretch.
