Niang finished Tuesday's 109-91 loss to the Knicks with 11 points (4-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes.

Niang needed a decent performance Tuesday, as he was ice cold prior. The veteran is a career 40.0 percent shooter from beyond the arc, but he's hitting only 19.0 percent so far this season. He's due for some positive regression.