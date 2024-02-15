Niang produced 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and two rebounds across 24 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 108-105 win over the Bulls.

Niang scored 11 points in the win, although that's where the good news ends. While he has been a regular feature in the rotation, Niang is well outside the top 250 for the season. Managers in standard formats can safely ignore him.