Niang is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Hawks, Serena Winters of Bally Sports Cleveland reports.
Niang and Dean Wade will replace Sam Merrill and Evan Mobley (ankle) in the starting five Wednesday. Niang tallied five points, 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 28 minutes during his only other starting appearance this season.
