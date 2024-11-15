Niang will start Friday's game against the Bulls, Sam Amico of HoopsWire.com reports.

With Evan Mobley (illness) sidelined, Niang will make his first start of the season. Niang made 10 starts for the Cavaliers last season, averaging 13.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.9 steals in 29.9 minutes during those games.