Niang agreed to a three-year, $26 million contract with the Cavaliers on Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Niang spent the past two seasons with the 76ers and most recently averaged 8.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 2.0 three-pointers on 44.2 percent shooting from the field in 2022-23. Entering his age-30 season, Niang figures to be a key contributor on the second unit in Cleveland. The veteran forward will instantly boost Cleveland's perimeter shooting, as he has a career mark of 40.3 percent from beyond the arc.