Niang closed Monday's 130-101 victory over the Nets with 17 points (7-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes off the bench.

The veteran forward nearly produced his first double-double since April 13, 2021, when he was a member of the Jazz. Niang has been one of the pillars of Cleveland's second unit this season, scoring in double digits in eight of the last 13 games while averaging 10.3 points, 4.7 boards, 1.9 threes and 1.5 assists in 22.9 minutes a contest.